Letter: Democrat biased Associated Press (AP)

The AZ Star, along with local papers and online news outlets across the country, routinely publish stories from the Associated Press (AP). The AP is Democrat biased and dislikes Trump. It consists of freelance writers, who also write for liberal outlets like Politico, the Huffington Post, MSN, Yahoo news, etc. Google the writers names to confirm this. The Star uses the AP almost exclusively as their “News Feed.” The AP’s recent articles on the improving economy always contained some qualifier to minimize it. They pooh poohed the powerful and exhilarating first night of the Republican Convention, but wrote an empathetic article about Biden after he received the Democrat party’s nomination. The AP recently decided to capitalize the word “Black” in their articles, but not “white”, saying ,"We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems, but capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”
Cherry Thompson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
