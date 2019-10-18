The most recent Democratic debate finally showed that for all the grand ideas being tossed around, there is no real consensus on how any of it will be paid for. I’m glad that some of the candidates are starting to realize this. When it comes to Medicare-for-all, presidential candidates simply couldn’t answer the question of how it would be paid for. Our current healthcare system has its problems, but a massive overhaul that puts our dysfunctional government in control will only create more problems. Small fixes to the Affordable Care Act would go a long way to ensuring more people get covered and rural healthcare systems are protected. I’m glad some on the stage are reaching the same conclusion.
Paul Curry
South Tucson
