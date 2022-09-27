Letter: Democrat Elites Can Do Their part

Biden has been bussing and flying thousands upon thousands of illegal aliens to Republican states, trying to change the balance of political power in those states. He has scrupulously avoided sending them to places Democrat party elites don’t want them. So it is highly appropriate for Republican governors to send them to places where they aren’t welcomed by the Democrat elites, and to spread the pain more evenly.
The Obama Estate on Martha’s Vineyard undoubtedly has room to house the 48 illegal aliens that showed up on September 14. However if he is short a bedroom or two tents can be had from the local sporting goods store. Obama could even put them to work maintaining the grounds, the pool, and so on. It would be gratifying seeing a Democrat Elite doing his part to help the downtrodden he and his ilk so fervently desire to import.
Rick Cunnington
Oro Valley
