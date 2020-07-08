Letter: Democrat Fake Facts

It's amazing how Democrats like to create their own facts. A writer in your opinion letters today claimed that Republicans had blocked legislation that would have reduced black on black crime. If he checks the record, he will find that the U.S. has spent trillions over the years on welfare programs. Democrats actually block the most meaningful legislation. Education is the key to success in a capitalistic country. School choice would provide a major improvement for the black population. Democrats block all attempts to provide educational choices in order to protect teacher's unions. They don't want blacks to be educated and have ability to think for themselves. They prefer to exploit them so they can increase their power. Also, these same welfare programs have been a root cause of the problem, since they have led to creating fatherless families.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!