Letter: Democrat House Reps hypocrisy on impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee lead by Jerry Nadler (D-NY), voted along partisan lines to impeach President Trump on Abuse of Power and Obstructing Congress, neither is a crime. But let us look back to 1998 when a Republican controlled House impeached President Clinton for real federal crimes of Perjury under oath in federal court and Suborning Perjury. Nadler said then, "There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties and largely opposed by the other, such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions." In 1999 Rep. Adam Schiff (D), now head of the House Intelligence Committee, when campaigning for Congress said of his Republican opponent "I think impeachment for most people in this district is only the most graphic illustration of an incumbent who has put the national partisan, ideological fights ahead of representing his district."

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

