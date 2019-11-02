Today, 10/31, the U.S. House of Representatives had a floor vote to pursue a full Impeachment inquiry into President Trump. All but 2 Democrats voting for it, and all Republicans voted against it. Back in March in an interview with the Washington Post, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed impeachment, saying "it’s so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and BIPARTISAN, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.” Well, the House floor vote was NOT bipartisan, it was strictly partisan! Pelosi is a hypocrite and the only reason she held the floor vote was because Republicans in the House have been successful in denouncing and exposing the secrecy and the one sided behind closed doors hearings that have been ongoing. President Trump and the Republican National Committee (RNC) should now politically target Democrat Congressmen/women who voted for it in swing states. Do Trump rallies!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.