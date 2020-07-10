Letter: Democrat hypocricy, Russian bounty vs Irianian General
View Comments

Letter: Democrat hypocricy, Russian bounty vs Irianian General

Mr. Biden, Democrats and their sycophants in the news media are all up in arms and attacking President Trump over a report that the Russians may have paid bounties to the Taliban for killing our troops in Afghanistan. There are conflicting reports on the veracity of the intelligence and whether Trump was briefed on it. The CIA has said our adversaries have historically done similar things to American during military conflicts. Also, it could be payback for our bombing of Syrian forces and Russian mercenaries in 2018. Regardless, there have been no U.S. troop casualties since February when Trump entered peace negotiations with the Taliban. But compare all of this outrage to how Biden, Democrats and the news media viciously criticized Trump for taking out, via a drone missile attack, wanted terrorist Iranian General Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq. Soleimani was directly responsible for supplying and deploying hundreds of Iranian made Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) across Iraq and Afghanistan that killed and injured hundreds of our soldiers.

Charles Tach

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News