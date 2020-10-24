Letter: Democrat leftists' new "People's Charter'

Democrats in Congress like AOC, who are concerned that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will back away from the leftist policy agenda, just released their new "People's Charter" a socialistic blueprint for America. It includes free public healthcare (Medicare for All), universal childcare, creating millions of green jobs (the Green Deal), public buyouts of oil and gas companies, creating public banks to make needed investments whenever private markets fail to, canceling student debt, a $15 minimum wage and shifting money away from police departments and toward investments in schools and communities. Creators of the People's Charter said that it is the vehicle to organize for the election, to activate the base and hold Biden accountable if he wins.“We’ve always said that electing Joe Biden was a doorway, not a destination." AOC has previously said that she thought Biden could be pushed to the left. Kamala Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal in the Senate, that would cost trillions and essentially eliminate the oil and gas industry.
Rosalinda Vasquez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
