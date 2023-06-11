President Biden recently took a bad fall at an Air force Academy event. He previously crashed his bicycle and fell while going up the stairs to Air Force One. The Democrat news media, i.e., NY Times, WAPO, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, Politico, etc. did cursory reporting on these incidents, never saying that Biden is physically unfit for office. Biden has had numerous incidents wherein he did not seem to know where he was and routinely mumbles his sentences. Again, no calls from the Democrat news media saying he is mentally unfit for office. Trump needed assistance walking up a ramp and this same news media went bonkers intimating he was physically unfit for office. Last month there was the White House Correspondents dinner wherein Biden reiterated his running for re-election in 2024. That drew applause and cheers from the supposed "independent" news correspondent attendees. Ironically, Biden has shown a disdain for these media folks, but they continue to protect him, because politically, he is one of them.