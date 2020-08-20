Letter: Democrat news media falsely painting Harris as a moderate

The liberal NY Times ran a headline story claiming Kamala Harris is a pragmatic moderate. ABC's George Stephanopoulos, another liberal, referred to her as being a moderate. That is so far from the truth that it's funny. Harris has one of the most liberal voting records in the Senate, scoring 96.7%, ahead of Sanders and Warren. Harris ranks towards the bottom in cooperating with Republicans. She appeared with Joe Biden accepting his Vice President position, making glowing remarks about him and what a great guy he is. Well, it was not too long ago during the Democrat primary debates wherein she stated a belief in the many women who have made sexual accusations against lovable Joe. She chastised him for working with and praising segregationist Senators, like KKK member Senator Robert Byrd. Guess Harris' quest for power trumps all that! The Democrat news media is trying to spin both Biden and Harris as being political moderates because they know that most Americans are still not far left extremists, yet.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
