 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrat news media falsely painting Harris as a moderate
View Comments

Letter: Democrat news media falsely painting Harris as a moderate

The liberal NY Times ran a headline story claiming Kamala Harris is a pragmatic moderate. ABC's George Stephanopoulos, another liberal, referred to her as being a moderate. That is so far from the truth that it's funny. Harris has one of the most liberal voting records in the Senate, scoring 96.7%, ahead of Sanders and Warren. Harris ranks towards the bottom in cooperating with Republicans. She appeared with Joe Biden accepting his Vice President position, making glowing remarks about him and what a great guy he is. Well, it was not too long ago during the Democrat primary debates wherein she stated a belief in the many women who have made sexual accusations against lovable Joe. She chastised him for working with and praising segregationist Senators, like KKK member Senator Robert Byrd. Guess Harris' quest for power trumps all that! The Democrat news media is trying to spin both Biden and Harris as being political moderates because they know that most Americans are still not far left extremists, yet.

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News