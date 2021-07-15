Letter: Democrat Virtue

In 1917 the Democrat controlled Senate adopted a rule, allowing a two-thirds majority vote to end a filibuster by the minority.
Democrat senators, when in the minority, used filibusters to block civil rights legislation. While trying to block the Civil Rights Act of 1957, Democrat Senator Strom Thurmond set the record for the longest individual speech: 24 hours, 18 minutes. Years later, to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Senate invoked Rule 22 after 60 days of filibuster, which included Democrat Senator Richard Byrd's 14 hour and 13 minute filibuster. Today’s Democrat controlled Senate has rooms named after segregationists Byrd and Thurmond--so much for Democrat virtue.
I learned early that democracy meant majority rule, which Democrats forsake when they flee a state (Texas is just the latest) to prevent a democratic vote--a debate-less filibuster. They seem afraid their ideas will fail, as in 1860.
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.