Letter: Democratic campaign

I see the DNC fingers all over this Biden surge. The interference started some weeks ago when Hilary Clinton came out with a scathing statement about Bernie. Biden was running well behind in the polls and was short on funding. Then the miracle of S. Carolina occurred which could hardly have happened without significant help from beyond Biden’s campaign (the DNC?). Then came the sudden withdrawals of Klobuchar and Buttiigieg just as Super Tuesday was about to happen, followed by their hasty announcements supporting Biden. This all reeks of the DNC.

Fitz’s cartoon March 4 hit the nail on the head! I and most people I know have been very undecided who to vote for in the primary. Suddenly there are only two viable candidates left. I cannot vote for a man who accepts the corrupt help of the DNC and cannot make it on his own. I am voting for the man who is independent and consistent. I have just sent a donation to the Sanders campaign.

Mary Wellington

Northwest side

