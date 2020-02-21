Letter: 2/19 Democratic Debate
To the editor:

Where were the QUESTIONS & ANSWERS in last night's debate concerning how do we restore truth, honesty, and integrity in our national governmental system? How do we rebuild our infrastructure? How do we curb gun violence? How do we improve our public schools? How do we mend our broken relationships with the other countries in our world? How do we tackle global warming? How do we cut our national debt? Just to name a few of the crises facing us TODAY.

Jane D Force

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

