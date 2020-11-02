Letter: Democratic Filibuster Hypocrisy

Tim Setller wrote a good article about the need for more federal support in Tucson during the virus crisis. But he omitted addressing one Republican bill which exposes the Democrats’ hypocrisy about the filibuster. The filibuster, although subject to abuse, does serve a useful purpose by requiring minority party participation.
Tim describes the bills proposed by the Democratic House and that the Republican Senate didn’t take up those bills. He notes that the Republican Senate did propose a relief bill in July. But he omits that they also introduced a bill in September. The Democrats killed that bill using the filibuster-a procedural rule some Democrats say they will eliminate if they take control of the Senate! And ask yourself, why won’t Mark Kelly tell us before the election if he supports abolishing the filibuster? Tim, the Democrats use of the filibuster two months before the election is significant. How could you miss this?
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
