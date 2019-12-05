Re: the Nov. 27 article "Dems already have popular agenda; they just need to amplify it."
In Catherine Rampell's editorial, she states that "nearly all the Democratic contenders share a pretty mainstream policy platform." She then listed several economic policies, but she did not touch on social issues. Most conservatives disagree sharply with the Democratic candidates on social issues, most importantly, abortion. That is the key issue for most conservative Christians. Since we believe that abortion is killing an innocent child (and science backs that up, with current technology showing the humanity of "fetuses"), we cannot compromise on this issue. Almost all of the Democratic presidential candidates support more progressive abortion laws. That issue alone will keep me from voting for a Democrat.
While many conservatives disagree with some of President Trumps policies, not to mention how he conducts himself, abortion is a life or death issue, and that settles it for most.
Trish Kimminau
East side
