Letter: Democratic Party: NOT JOE BIDEN
The Democratic Party has Joe Biden as their candidate for President. Since Mr. Biden reveres Barack O'Bama, would Joe as President, continue the practices of Barack? 1) would he go around the world and apologize for the U.S.A.? Would he have the I.R.S. audit ONLY Republicans? Would he target the Tea Party members? And then on his own would he allow his son, Hunter, to travel with him to countries where Hunter could pressure (recruit) investors into his own pocket? Would Mr. Biden allow his Brother to gain huge construction contracts?

I believe, and hope, that the Democratic Party could find a more Patriotic, Loyal and Honest Individual to represent the Party rather than the: #ME ONLY (AND FAMILY), Joe Biden.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

