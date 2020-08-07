You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Democratic Party Platform
This week the Democratic Party’s platform drafting committee voted down a motion that would have placed conditions on United States aid to Israel if Prime Minister Netanyahu follows through with his plans to annex parts of the West Bank. It is progress that the Democratic Party platform opposes the expansion of settlements and recognizes Palestinians deserve a state of their own. But it seems the party is not listening to the majority - a 2019 Center for American Progress poll found that 56% of all American voters support conditioning U.S. aid to Israel if the country continues to expand its settlements or annexes portions of the West Bank. I am grateful that my representative, Raul Grijalva, has taken a position that reflects the views of the majority of voters.

Sarah Roberts

West side

