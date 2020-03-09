Letter: Democratic party should support Sanders
Letter: Democratic party should support Sanders

The 2020 election is about dictatorship vs democracy, not socialism vs capitalism. It is a contest between impeached president Trump whose self-interest and abuse of power have made revolution at the ballot box a critical necessity, and Bernie Sanders, the only presidential candidate to recognize and fight for the fundamental and difficult choice the times demand.

A patriot like Bernie Sanders who is leading that revolution for all the people of this country should be supported by the party of the people, the Democratic party. Instead, every effort is made by establishment Democrats to find safety on some middle road -- any middle road --with a Bloomberg or a Biden or whomever the party elite believes can destroy Bernie's chances of nomination. Bernie is electable with full support from the Democratic party. Our choice, win a revolution at the ballot box or succumb to a Trump dictatorship.

John Trainor

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

