Letter: Democratic Party, where are you?

For most of my life, I have been a Republican, and then an Independent. I recently registered as a Democrat to vote for Michael Bloomberg. Oh, well.
So, Democratic Party, where is the coordinated attack to get Donald Trump out of office? You whiffed on impeaching him, then you disappeared. And now he is escalating out of control, even more than usual—and you seem to be doing nothing to stop him. While you’re launching attack ads against Martha McSally to assist Mark Kelly in winning her Senate seat, the Trump campaign is ratcheting up its negative ads against Joe Biden. I didn’t become a Democrat to have Donald Trump be my President for four more years. You’d better get your act together fast. If you blow this and Trump is re-elected, having Donald Trump in a second term would be terrifying. What are you waiting for?
Mary Naig
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
