Letter: Democratic primary

After watching the recent Democratic debate, one conclusion seems inescapable. The candidate most able to take on Donald Trump is Elizabeth Warren. Regardless of what candidate you favor, you must admire the skill with which she took down Mike Bloomberg. She challenged his racism and misogyny in a factual and highly effective manner. She financed her college education with debate scholarships and it certainly showed. I'm confident that what she did to Bloomberg, she can do to Trump and win in November.
Lynn Carey
Tubac
