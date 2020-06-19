Letter: Democrats afraid economy will recover before the election

Today, 6/5, there was an unexpected decline in unemployment to 13 percent and 2.5 million jobs were created. This has Democrats and their news media allies panicking! Why? Because if there is one thing that will get Trump re-elected is an improved economy going into the fall. By November, COVID-19 and the riots will be a sad memory. A virus vaccine will be nearly available. If the economy continues to recover, then Trump will likely be re-elected. And by the way, the use of the military under the Insurrection Act threatened by Trump to quell the riots has been implemented 12 times by other Presidents like GHW Bush during the Rodney King riots, LB Johnson during the D.C. riots, and during the Civil Rights era to enforce desegregation. As usual, the Democrat news media hyperventilated with a knee jerk reaction over it, as they do to anything Trump, apparently ignorant of the Act's history.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
