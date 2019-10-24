Since the day Trump was elected President, Democrats and their biased allies in the news media have wanted to oust him. A coup of a duly elected President. It included protest marches in the streets, the national "Resist" movement, and the harassing of Republicans at town halls. Then there was the phony 2 year long "Russia collusion" investigation headed by a feeble weak Special Counsel Mueller and his 13 Democrat federal prosecutors. Now we are on to Impeachment of Trump, based on a second hand "whistleblower complaint" where he/she met with Democrat committee members before filing the complaint and who is reportedly supportive of Biden. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is afraid to call a formal vote on Impeachment as it would jeopardize some member's re-election chances from swing districts. Formal House votes on impeachment occurred in both the Nixon and Clinton investigations. And the House Intelligence Committee Chairmam Adam Schiff, is holding hearings in secret, without any public scrutiny, cherry picking leaks to their news media allies.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.