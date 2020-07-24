Letter: Democrats and their media allies gleeful over high Covid numbers

Democrats and their Democrat "news" media allies at the NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, the Associated Press, etc. are gleeful about the high Covid numbers. Why? Because they negatively impact Trump. They know that if Trump were to recommend that states return to a lock down mode that it would further ruin the economy and again his chances for re-election. Democrats and their news media allies are sooo full of HATE for Trump that they would sacrifice people to the Covid virus and/or ruin their economic livelihoods just to get him out of office. That is how psychologically sick they are. They gleefully know that Trump is in a "Catch22" situation with facing continued high Covid numbers or destroying the economy before the election. His only hope is for a vaccine by October. But then, these same pathetic Democrats would decry it as being rushed, unsafe, and announced for political gain! Just my OPINION! Covid has spiked in 40 states in America and in many other countries.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
