Letter: Democrats are neither socialist or communists

I can't stop thinking about the couple Tim Steller spoke to at the polls, who are terrified of Democrats, as they will steer the country toward socialism and communism. I'm about their age (old!) and wonder where they hear this crap? I'm a Democrat and yes, I want public schools, social security, affordable, even free, health care, gun safety, choice for women, etc.. I bet this couple want many of these same things. These issues are nothing new, nothing to fear. I'm asking they do some serious research, as Democrats beginning with President Biden are the same Democrats we've always been. Mr. Trump buddies up to autocratic leaders world wide who are by nature anti-democracy. Today he avoids anything Putin, but not long ago it was quite different. Our old GOP was also quite different, they weren't fear-mongers. We had different views, different solutions, but mutual respect. The couple said their 2020 vote didn't count, that's hard to believe. It makes me sad.