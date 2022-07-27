Letter: Democrats are not Socialists

I am writing to clarify what it means to be a Democrat vs. a Socialist as stated in a letter to the editor on July 13. As a Democrat my priorities are equal rights not just the rights of the richest, loudest, or most powerful. I support public education for all children regardless of family support systems or financial ability. I support rights for all to marry, have children or not, and believe in one's own god or not, and honesty and integrity in elections and otherwise. Socialism involves social ownership as opposed to private ownership and really has nothing to do with Democratic principles. There is a big difference, and they are not equated.