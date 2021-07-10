Letter: Democrats are now the party supporting law breakers

Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib is now calling for the defunding of the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. June will mark the milestone not seen for 20 years for the Border Patrol encountering over 1 million illegally entering the country. Thanks to Biden's border policies and rhetoric. Democrats have called for the defunding of police departments. Crime is out of control in many Democrat controlled cities. Shoplifting is rampant in San Francisco because of no prosecutions. Biden is going after Federal Firearms Licensees instead of those committing gun violence crimes. Newly elected Democrat Progressive prosecutors like Pima County's Conover are placing criminals "rehabilitation" over victims' rights and weighing charges that could adversely effect an immigrant's legal status. This is the Democrat party of today! Pro illegal immigrant, pro criminal and anti-law enforcement. The old communist Soviet Union sought to destroy America through fermenting internal chaos, class envy, and racial conflicts. Now Democrats have taken over that mantle.
Tom Galloway
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.