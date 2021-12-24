 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Democrats are the party of.......
View Comments

Letter: Democrats are the party of.......

  • Comments

Progressive leftists now control the Democrat party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion, and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Senators Sinema and Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal passed. They are the party of spending and taxing trillions of dollars, of decades high inflation, of implementing anti-petroleum policies increasing gasoline prices. They own cancel culture, wokeness, political correctness instilling fear of expressing free speech, the teaching of racist CRT in public schools, and push gender neutrality. They are authoritarian with their vaccine mandates. They want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal judges, give non-citizens voting rights, and have no integrity in voting systems. They have no problem with an unsecure border allowing ten of thousands of illegal entrants into the country in order to expand their future voter base. They support abortion up to and past 15 weeks, coddle criminals and rush to judgements against police officers. This the Democrat party of today!

Ivan Stanski

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News