Letter: Democrats can blame themselves for new Republican states' voter bills
This state has a Voter ID law, there is no "same day" voting registration, it does not allow "no excuse" absentee voting, and the deadline to register to vote is 24 days prior to the election. Starting January "2022", in person voting can begin 10 days prior to the election. Which state is this? Biden's home state of Delaware! Biden's rhetoric that Republican states passing new voter legislations is a ,"21st century Jim Crow assault", is pure baloney and ignorant. Voter laws being passed in Republican states are NOT that dissimilar to his own state of Delaware. Democrats can blame themselves for all this because of the way they abused massive mail in balloting during the last election in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Yes law suits challenging the abuses were tossed by judges, but my opinion is that they did not want to get the courts involved in the election as what happened with SCOTUS in 2000. Democrats do not care about voting integrity, just their lust for power.

Sally Minnington

North side

