 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democrats' deeds outweigh mere words

  • Comments

A shortcoming in the Democratic Party’s march toward victory is that too many candidates have forsaken direct campaign assistance from President Biden and other party leaders.

Truth has power to influence. Democrats have a factual success story to be ballyhooed assuring every voter the chance to know about the Democrats’ achievements under Biden’s leadership. Democrats have nothing to be ashamed of.

It’s not too late for a positive and upbeat factual deluge of catchy TV spots and attention riveting newspaper ads to assure that every voter has been told the truth of every accomplishment.

Effective factual communication of the party’s positions and achievements at local rallies with individual party leaders, not aimed at fundraising, should strengthen the appeal of most candidates.

The midterm elections threaten our democratic republic but there’s still time to stage rallies, enlisting the leaders of those achievements, reminding voters of how much our nation has benefitted.

People are also reading…

Noteworthy deeds outweigh mere words!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News