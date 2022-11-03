Letter: Democrats' deeds outweigh mere words

A shortcoming in the Democratic Party’s march toward victory is that too many candidates have forsaken direct campaign assistance from President Biden and other party leaders.

Truth has power to influence. Democrats have a factual success story to be ballyhooed assuring every voter the chance to know about the Democrats’ achievements under Biden’s leadership. Democrats have nothing to be ashamed of.

It’s not too late for a positive and upbeat factual deluge of catchy TV spots and attention riveting newspaper ads to assure that every voter has been told the truth of every accomplishment.

Effective factual communication of the party’s positions and achievements at local rallies with individual party leaders, not aimed at fundraising, should strengthen the appeal of most candidates.

The midterm elections threaten our democratic republic but there’s still time to stage rallies, enlisting the leaders of those achievements, reminding voters of how much our nation has benefitted.

Noteworthy deeds outweigh mere words!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills