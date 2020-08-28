Letter: Democrats Defend Reproductive Freedom Worldwide

Watching the virtual Democratic National Convention as it announces the first-ever woman of color VP candidate running on a major party ticket, it’s clear that this is a historic election. Among many reasons, Democrats are poised to permanently repeal the Helms Amendment and the Global Gag Rule—both ground-breaking efforts to defend reproductive freedom worldwide.
For the past four years, Trump’s devastating policies threaten reproductive health and rights around the world. His expanded Global Gag Rule bans healthcare providers that receive U.S. aid from even mentioning abortion. Furthermore, the Helms Amendment, which Trump supports, bans U.S. foreign aid for abortion.
But Democrats are demanding action. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will fight to end these policies and ensure access to reproductive healthcare, including safe abortion, overseas. Here in Tucson, Reps. Grijalva and Kirkpatrick are champions for reproductive rights.
As we look ahead to November, Tucsonans must head to the polls and vote for leaders who fight for health, empowerment, and rights for people everywhere.
Yakeleen Almazan
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
