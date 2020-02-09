Letter: Democrats' Dilemna

Trump’s claim of full vindication and exoneration only works for those who have become “Trump” Republicans.
The GOP in several states, including Arizona, seeks to prevent voters from participating in the election process by removing voters from the permanent early voting list, by not allowing ballot harvesting, and by closing polling places in communities that are less likely to support the GOP.
The Democratic Party faces a dilemma in Arizona and the nation. Do Democrats adopt the current Trump/GOP strategy of doing anything and everything necessary to get and keep political power (lying, cheating, and distortion, voting suppression) or do the Democrats attempt to gain support by presenting policies they believe will help America as well as efforts to make it easier for anyone and everyone to vote?
I hope the Democrats will choose the second option, but in the current political climate the only way to gain political power may be to adopt Trump/GOP methods. The survival of the “American Experiment” may depend on the answer.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
