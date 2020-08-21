 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats dishonest about Postal Service and mail in ballots
View Comments

Letter: Democrats dishonest about Postal Service and mail in ballots

Dr. Fauci, the highly respected Covid19 expert by Democrats and the news media, has said there is NO reason people cannot vote in person in November, and he plans to do so. He expects people to practice social distancing and wear masks. Having the word of esteemed Dr. Fauci should settle all this mass mail in voting stuff, which frankly is just a tactic by Democrats to "collude" and steal the election. Massive mail in balloting could result in election result delays, fraud and chaos. Look at what recently happened in New York! Democrats in Congress want $25 billion for the Postal Service (USPS). In 2019, the USPS ran an $8.8 billion deficit, a 125% increase compared to FY 2018. That marked 13 years of consecutive losses for them, totaling $77.8 billion! Throwing more money at the USPS will not solve their problems. But that is the Democrat way. There is NO reason that most people cannot appear in person, as usual, to cast their vote in November.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News