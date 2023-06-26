Democrats do not care what their eco policies cost you the consumer. From placing extreme CO2 emissions restrictions on vehicle tail pipe exhaust, to new regulations on appliances and lawnmowers, to imposing new restrictions on coal burning electricity generating plants, to imposing new CO2 regulations on the railroad industry, to impeding and restricting new oil and natural gas exploration, to new onerous WOTUS regulations on streams and wetlands adversely impacting farmers and ranchers. Democrats justify it by making assumptions of future unrealized savings of lives and CO2 emissions. What is immediately realized to consumers are higher costs for gasoline at the pump, electricity bills, natural gas heating bills, automobiles, appliances, groceries and goods transported by truck and train. All at a time of high inflation, slow economic growth, wages lagging behind inflation, etc. Polls show 70% of Americans think the economy will get worse, but that does not deter climate zealot Democrats from imposing their punitive costly eco agenda onto Americans. None of it will reduce current global CO2 levels.