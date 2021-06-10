Letter: Democrats' federal unemployment benefit impeding jobs growth

In March, Democrats passed a Covid bill containing a federal $300 weekly unemployment benefit lasting through September. Since March, job numbers have been well short of projections. May's 500,000 jobs numbers were well under the expected 900,000. The unemployed are not dumb. Why return to work when they can earn the same or more by staying at home, not having to deal with the tress of working. You see, this is just another in a long line of unintentional, or maybe intentional, results of Democrat spending policies. There are currently 8 million job openings in America. Businesses everywhere are posting “Help Wanted” signs, but no takers. Fortunately, many states, especially Republican, understand the Democrat Congress created mess and have rescinded the federal unemployment benefit. Trump’s great plue.re-pandemic economy with decades low inflation rates, unemployment rates for blacks, Latinos and women, will return on its own if only Democrats and Biden stay out of the way! Spending trillions will cause inflation and lessen your money's value.
Tony Domino
Northwest side
