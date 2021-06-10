 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Democrats' federal unemployment benefit impeding jobs growth
View Comments

Letter: Democrats' federal unemployment benefit impeding jobs growth

  • Comments

In March, Democrats passed a Covid bill containing a federal $300 weekly unemployment benefit lasting through September. Since March, job numbers have been well short of projections. May's 500,000 jobs numbers were well under the expected 900,000. The unemployed are not dumb. Why return to work when they can earn the same or more by staying at home, not having to deal with the tress of working. You see, this is just another in a long line of unintentional, or maybe intentional, results of Democrat spending policies. There are currently 8 million job openings in America. Businesses everywhere are posting “Help Wanted” signs, but no takers. Fortunately, many states, especially Republican, understand the Democrat Congress created mess and have rescinded the federal unemployment benefit. Trump’s great plue.re-pandemic economy with decades low inflation rates, unemployment rates for blacks, Latinos and women, will return on its own if only Democrats and Biden stay out of the way! Spending trillions will cause inflation and lessen your money's value.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News