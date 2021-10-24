 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats; grow up
There are many good things in Build Back Better, BUT it's obvious not all will be funded. The search for the idea is over. It's time to agree within the Democratic sphere what can/should/will be funded NOW and what must wait for a future date. The party, our country needs success now- compromise and move forward. Pass the infrastructure bill, which had bi-partisan support in the Senate. Get to a Bid-Back-Better bill which Synema and Manchin can support and get it passed NOW. The concept: The Ideal is the enemy of Good Enough is at play. Either move forward together or suffer the consequences: Republicans in charge of Congress after the next election and a Trump presidency in 2024. Wise up Democrats.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

