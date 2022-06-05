Letter: Democrats have caused record gun sales

Over the summer of 2020, people watched as cities across America were being burned and looted in the aftermath of George Floyd. A record $1 to $2 billion in property damages occurred. There have been record numbers of murders in cities across America, including Tucson. Democrats have passed No Cash Bail in many places and Progressive Democrat District Attorneys have allowed criminals back onto the streets, not pursued the death penalty in homicide cases, and charged lesser crimes than were committed. The result of all of this has created fear amongst many Americans and influenced them to purchase firearms. In 2020, a record 23 million firearms were sold in America, with the largest amounts sold over the summer of rioting. Last year there were over 19 million firearms sold, the second highest on record. More women, especially blacks, are purchasing firearms. A woman in West Virginia, legally carrying a concealed pistol, just shot and killed a convicted felon who had opened fire with an AR rifle at a graduation party.