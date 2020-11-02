 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats Health Care Plan
It is a misnomer to talk about the Democrats "health care plan." It is not about care, it is about paying for it. It is a health care insurance plan. Today, most Americans pay for health care through some insurance company. The insurance company decides what care is covered, what is not, what your monthly premiums, co-payments, and out-of-pocket limits will be, and, in some cases, whether the doctor you want to see is covered by your insurance. Medicare is, itself, essentially an insurance company. Medicare Advantage is provided under government contract by private insurance companies. Medicaid (or whatever your State calls the comparable program) is a State-run insurance program. The American system (actually a hodge-podge) is the most expensive in the world and ranks no better than 14th in outcomes. The Democrats propose allowing anyone to buy into Medicare, thus getting their coverage from the most efficient insurer in the country, CMS. The savings would be enormous, but the coverage would be the same.

David P. Vernon

East side

