Democrats in Congress are pursuing a Impeachment against Pres. Trump for his alleged pressure on the Ukraine to withhold aid in return for their assistance in fighting corruption and investigating Hunter Biden, who was on the board of Burisma Holdings gas company receiving $50,000 a month, having no experience in Ukraine or in natural gas. In 2016, Ukraine released secret information detrimental to Paul Manafort, causing him to resign as Trump's campaign manager. A Ukrainian court ruled that was interference in the U.S. election, however that decision was reversed. In 2016, a contractor working for the Democrat National Committee pressed the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C to provide dirt on Trump and Manafort. VP Joe Biden threatened to withhold $ 1 billion in aid to Ukraine if they did not fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. (Read "The Hill's" John Solomon's investigative reporting on all this.) Recently, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy sent a letter to the Ukraine with implied threats of withholding aid if they helped Trump.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.