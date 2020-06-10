Letter: Democrats' hypocrisy on protesting during Covid19

When crowds of people were out protesting against lock downs in their states due to COVID-19, Democrat Governors, Mayors and the news media decried them for being irresponsible for potentially spreading the virus and endangering the public health. Most protesters were freedom loving conservatives. But now we have had days and nights of nationwide protests related to the George Floyd killing. Over the weekend, 200,000 marched in Washington, D.C. Now esteemed Dr. Fauci is warning that the protests could cause a resurgence in the virus, wasting all the mitigation efforts taken by millions of Americans across the country. Yet, denunciation and opposition by Democrats, including the AZ Star that called for Ducey to do an early Stay at Home order, to these protests for potentially spreading the virus and endangering people's lives is nowhere to be found! In fact, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., the Governor of Michigan, etc. have joined protesters marching in the streets in violation of their own COVID-19 social distancing orders. All hypocrites!
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
