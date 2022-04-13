 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democrat's hypocrisy on SCOTUS nominees

  • Comments

I have read with amusement numerous LTEs written by Democrats expressing their "selective" outrage as to how SCOTUS nominee, now Supreme Court Justice, Kentanji Brown Jackson, a black female, was treated by Senate Republicans during her confirmation hearing. She was a sitting Federal Appellate Court Justice on the D.C. Court of Appeals. She infamously would not define what a woman is. She was confirmed with the votes of three Senate Republicans. Only one Democrat, Manchin, voted to confirm Bret Kavanaugh and none for Amy Barrett. Democrat Senators' treatment of Kavanaugh, who was also a sitting federal appellate judge, was out right disgusting, alleging unsubstantiated sexual misconduct from 30 years ago while in high school and college. Democrats attacked Barrett about her religious faith. And les we forget how in 2003, Democrat Senators Biden, Obama and Schumer, filibustered (blocked) for over a year, the nomination by Pres. Bush of CA state judge, Janice Rogers Brown's, a black woman, to the D.C. Court of Appeals. Can you say Democrat hypocrisy?

Robert Nesbit

People are also reading…

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: The Braun Doctrine

Recently Senator Mike Braun D-IN, stated that the states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages are legal or not. During…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News