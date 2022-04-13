Letter: Democrat's hypocrisy on SCOTUS nominees

I have read with amusement numerous LTEs written by Democrats expressing their "selective" outrage as to how SCOTUS nominee, now Supreme Court Justice, Kentanji Brown Jackson, a black female, was treated by Senate Republicans during her confirmation hearing. She was a sitting Federal Appellate Court Justice on the D.C. Court of Appeals. She infamously would not define what a woman is. She was confirmed with the votes of three Senate Republicans. Only one Democrat, Manchin, voted to confirm Bret Kavanaugh and none for Amy Barrett. Democrat Senators' treatment of Kavanaugh, who was also a sitting federal appellate judge, was out right disgusting, alleging unsubstantiated sexual misconduct from 30 years ago while in high school and college. Democrats attacked Barrett about her religious faith. And les we forget how in 2003, Democrat Senators Biden, Obama and Schumer, filibustered (blocked) for over a year, the nomination by Pres. Bush of CA state judge, Janice Rogers Brown's, a black woman, to the D.C. Court of Appeals. Can you say Democrat hypocrisy?