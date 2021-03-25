 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats' hypocrisy on the Senate Filibuster
Letter: Democrats' hypocrisy on the Senate Filibuster

Democrats in the Senate want to end the 60 vote Filibuster 'cloture' rule in place since 1917. They want a mere 51 vote, which they could do with VP Harris, to pass their extreme leftist agenda, i.e, trillions in spending and new taxes, gun control, immigration, etc. The Filibuster was implemented to give the minority party some influence. When Republican Mitch McConnell was the Senate majority leader, he refused to change the filibuster. Current Democrat leader Schumer supported it. During Joe Biden's 30 years in the Senate, he was a proponent of the current filibuster rules to block Republican's appointments and legislation. In 2005 he proclaimed, 'at its core, the filibuster is not about stopping a nominee or bill, its about compromise and moderation.' Now Biden, Schumer, Harris, etc. want to change the Filibuster rules wherein a Senator would need to stand and orally oppose any legislation, then afterwards just

a simple majority vote to pass it, sure to get the all of Democrat's leftist extremist agenda done.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

