Letter: Democrats in Congress have no urgency in enacting Police Reform

Yesterday, 6/24, Senate Democrats voted against "cloture" on a Republican Police Reform bill crafted by black Senator Scott from South Carolina. "Cloture" requires 60 votes to get the proposed legislation debated. Scott stated that Democrats could have proposed amendments to his bill that would have been voted on. Instead, they rejected even bringing up the bill for debate. The Democrat controlled House of Representatives lead by Pelosi , who just said Republicans were "trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd", will soon vote and pass their own Police Reform bill. If Democrats had joined with Republicans in the Senate to quickly pass Police Reform legislation, it would have gone into "conference" with the House version and a compromise bill could have been reached. It is quite clear that Democrats do NOT want to hand President Trump or Republicans credit for passing a Police Reform bill before the election. They figure, correctly, that they already have the black vote wrapped up and have no apparent urgency for BLM!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
