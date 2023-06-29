In response to the letter entitled “Democrats Don’t Care...,” I beg to differ. Everything the writer has referenced, from CO2 emissions to coal burning plants to lax ground water regulations has caused monetary damage. The human health costs alone are in the billions of dollars. There is ample data from scientists proving that our efforts can indeed reduce current CO2 levels.

The writer complains of current rising consumer prices, which have little to do with regulations for improving the health and welfare of the American people. In fact, President Biden’s economic plan passed by Congress will create millions of jobs and invest in sorely needed infrastructure.

Americans are not only consumers; we are citizens. We care about our families, our communities, and our nation. We envision a world where our children and grandchildren can be healthy and safe. Let’s not devolve into single-minded immediate gratification. That’s not who we are.

Carol Evans

Midtown