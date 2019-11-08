This is in response to the letter to the editor from Bruce Dockter in the 4 Nov. edition of the paper, re: Dems losing sight of their responsibilities. You incorrectly blame democrats for inaction on things like immigration reform, trade, improving health care etc. In fact, the Democratic House has addressed all these issues and more only to be stonewalled by the partisan republican Senate, in support of their treasonous leader. Laughably, you say they are neglecting the budget that includes military aid to Ukraine. Believe me this won’t happen unless your President decides to intervene and shut down the gov’t once again. You call the impeachment process specious but known facts and testimony prove the criminal case already admitted to by Mr. Trump. Time for all good Republicans to do the right and patriotic thing and support the overthrow of this tinpot dictator and his criminal cronies, only then can Congress, get back to doing the things we elected them to do. Robert Kunz, Sierra Vista, Az.
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.