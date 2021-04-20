 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats' lust for power is an existential threat to America
Letter: Democrats' lust for power is an existential threat to America

The Democrats' lust for power is an existential threat to America. They are proposing stacking the Supreme Court with four more liberal justices to ensure their radical leftist agenda does not get reversed. The current 9 SCOTUS Justices number has been in place since 1869. Deceased Justice Ruth Ginsberg believed it the right number and she and liberal Justice Breyer have argued against changing it. Democrats want to eliminate the Senate Filibuster to pass their leftist agenda. They are currently flooding the country with migrants, whom they hope will someday become future Democrat voters. They want to federalize our election system eliminating voting integrity. Democrats like Representative Sheila Jackson Lee have proposed extremist anti-2nd amendment legislation. They have now aligned against police officers favoring criminals, saying policing should be "revisited." Democrats want to tax and spend trillions to further their progressive agenda. Democrats including Biden believe America is systematically racist. Their surrogates at Twitter and Facebook silence conservatives and the liberal news media carries the Democrat narrative. Danger ahead!

Frank Marshal

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

