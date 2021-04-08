 Skip to main content
Letter: Democrats must protect our voting rights
Letter: Democrats must protect our voting rights

Arizona has successfully voted by mail securely for all the years I have lived here. Now that our Democratic voices have been heard, the Maricopa GOP is trying to suppress our votes. We need Federal laws protecting our rights to vote. Mitch McConnell has suppressed every Democratic bill passed to the floor for 12 years! We need to pass H.R.1/S.1 (the For the People Act) with every Democratic vote, and Senator Sinema needs to understand that keeping the filibuster is blocking Biden's much-needed agenda. I expect our senators to support our voting rights and not let a GOP filibuster delay this urgent bill.

Patricia Scott

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

