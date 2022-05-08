 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats now energized over "right to kill"

Most polls going into the November elections showed Republicans possibly taking back control of the House of Representatives and maybe the Senate. That is because of the sorry state of affairs under Biden with decades high inflation, chaos at the border, his Afghanistan disaster, etc. There has been no enthusiasm amongst Democrats, until today, 5/3, when it was learned that someone at the U.S. Supreme Court illegally leaked to Politico a draft opinion of overturning Roe vs, Wade, based on flawed constitutional arguments presented at the time. Now suddenly there is enthusiasm about saving the "right to kill" an unborn baby. Many Democrats support abortion through the second trimester, up to 6 months, when ultrasounds clearly show a formed and moving human being. Joe Biden once opposed abortion rights, but now fully supports it. The professed Catholic who prayed with Pope Francis. Some women remain psychologically scarred after having an abortion, realizing they took their baby's life. Sadly, Democrats are now energized over preserving the "right to kill."

Tricia Thompson

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

