Letter: Democrats now hate and are the threat to America

In addition to hating Trump, Democrats now obviously hate America. They hate the founders and how it was founded. They remain silent while those aligned with their party loot. burn, destroy and attack police officers nationwide, including here in Tucson. They diminish or are ignorant of America's great accomplishents like defeating fascist Nazi Germany and Japan during WWII and defeating the communist evil empire of the Soviet Union. Democrats only see injustices, inequalities, racism, etc. in America. They hate our capitalist system having made America the most prosperous nation in history. They are blind as to why so many millions around the world would still die to come here. They are blind to our generosity in providing more food to the world than any other country and allow more immigrants than any other country. Democrats are ignorant of all this, having been indoctrinated in the hate America leftist agenda by Progressives in our educational system. Democrats are the real threat to America now, not Donald Trump!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!