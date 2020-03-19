Letter: Democrats now have their own in your face bully, Joe Biden
View Comments

Letter: Democrats now have their own in your face bully, Joe Biden

Democrats and the Democrat news media have constantly referred to President Trump as a "bully." Well, now it appears that they soon will have their own "bully" as nominee for President, Joe Biden! On the campaign trail, Biden has frequently gotten into people's faces or gone on rants against any person in the audience who asks a question or makes a statement that he does not like. Biden referred to a young woman at a campaign stop as a "lying dog faced pony soldier." In Iowa, he called an over weight man a "liar" and challenged him to run or do push ups. On another campaign stop in Iowa, Biden put his hands on a man's chest, pushing him away and told him to "vote for someone else." Today, 3/10, in Michigan Biden went on a profanity tirade at an autoworker over gun control. Democrats now have their own bully, but that is of course no problem and perfectly ok with them. Hypocrites!

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News