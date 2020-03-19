Letter: Democrats now have their own in your face bully, Joe Biden

Democrats and the Democrat news media have constantly referred to President Trump as a "bully." Well, now it appears that they soon will have their own "bully" as nominee for President, Joe Biden! On the campaign trail, Biden has frequently gotten into people's faces or gone on rants against any person in the audience who asks a question or makes a statement that he does not like. Biden referred to a young woman at a campaign stop as a "lying dog faced pony soldier." In Iowa, he called an over weight man a "liar" and challenged him to run or do push ups. On another campaign stop in Iowa, Biden put his hands on a man's chest, pushing him away and told him to "vote for someone else." Today, 3/10, in Michigan Biden went on a profanity tirade at an autoworker over gun control. Democrats now have their own bully, but that is of course no problem and perfectly ok with them. Hypocrites!
Ric Hanson
North side
