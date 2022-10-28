Letter: Democrats' one trick pony abortion campaign issue

What do Democrats have to run on in the upcoming election? They cannot run on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in 13 U.S. Service members killed and an innocent family of seven obliterated by our drone strike. A disaster at the border with over 2 million entering illegally this fiscal year, a record number. Disastrous decades high inflation. A recession caused by their irresponsible spending. The increase in violent crimes across America and Progressive District Attorneys caring less about victims and more about criminals with 'restorative justice' policies. There was one Trump rally on January 6 that turned into a riot. None since! Of course Democrats can riot, loot, burn, destroy and injure with impunity under the guise of social and racial injustice. No threats there to America. And of course Democrats, i.e., Abrams, Clinton, and many others are free to call elections of Republicans as illegitimate and be applauded. All Democrats have this election is abortion, the right to terminate a developing human being.